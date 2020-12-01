There is a report that Rihanna and her longtime friend A$AP Rocky are officially dating.

According to PEOPLE, a source revealed that the two have become an item.

The news comes after PageSix reported that the couple — both 32 — was spotted having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York over the weekend.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna during their date night with friends [JustJared]

According to another source, they shared a suit during that trip to New York.

There have been speculations about their relationship since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have been friends for a while now.

Rihanna spotted having a heated argument with on and off boyfriend, Hassan Jameel

The rapper served as an opening act for the U.S. dates of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.

The rapper has previously dated celebrities such as Kendall Jenner in 2017 and Brazilian model Daiane Sodré in 2019.