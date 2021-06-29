Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband set to hold lavish birthday for their son

The movie star made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, June 28, 2021.

According to her, 30 lucky fans will be selected randomly and invited to the ultimate party.

"It's our son's first birthday party and we will be inviting 30 fans to come party with us in lavish style. Go to @princemunirnwoko page and comment on the last post with the hashpag #TotheMoonAndBack," she wrote.

The mother of one also took out time to celebrate her son as she turned one.

"It’s MOON’S DAY. Words fail me to put in writing how happy I am to be blessed with you my pride. On this day 1yr ago I was blessed with the most precious gift I could ever ask for…… my son…. My first child….my jewel….. my pride….. my most adorable…..my blessing……my fruit…..you are my all in one blessing MUNIR," she wrote.

Daniels and Nwoko welcomed their first child together back in June 2020.