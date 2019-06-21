We can officially tell you guys that Regina Daniels has joined the list of celebrities who have a thing for showing off their spouses with the recently shared video of the couple displacing some Public Display of Affection.

The movie star took to her Instagram page on Friday, June 21, 2019, where she shared the video. Well, let's just say these guys are one lovey-dovey couple and it looks like we are going to be seeing a lot more from them.

Regina Daniels like we all know isn't shy on social media, hence we think it won't be hard for her to initiate her politician and businessman husband into the fierce world of celebrities where nothing is hidden.

Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko got married traditionally about a month ago and the internet couldn't keep calm.

Regina Daniels weds Ned Nwoko in a traditional ceremony

Regina Daniels walked down the aisle with wealthy lawyer and politician, Ned Nwoko in a traditional ceremony back in May. The traditional ceremony took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Aniocha local government area, Delta State.

Actor, Chinedu ‘Aki’ Ikedieze, in an Instagram post, confirmed Daniel’s traditional engagement to Nwoko.

Entertainers at the ceremony include Chinedu Ikedieze, Charles Inojie, Ejike Asiegbu, Sydney Sparrow, Vichiano, MC Bob, Shortcut, MC Papi, Movrine studios and Kenule Nwiya.