Regina Daniels says husband behind aphrodisiac vendor Jaruma's arrest

Jaruma is reportedly under detention at the Kuje correctional prison, Abuja.

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has confirmed that her husband, Ned Nwoko, is behind the arrest of popular aphrodisiac vendor, Jaruma.

In a statement released via her Instagram page on Thursday, January 27, 2022, the movie star also gave several reasons why she fell out with Jaruma as business partners and friends.

She revealed how the popular 'love enhancer' vendor presented several deceitful content as part of their business dealings.

"1. She wanted a post saying my husband got me the jaruma chocolates and I clearly said to her to leave my husband out of our discussions," she wrote.

"2. She said she will present me with a cow gift. I was to make videos thanking her, and afterwards return the cow. I was suspicious of the motive and I declined."

"3. She wanted to gift me with her outfits and accessories for a video afterwards, to return the items. Again I declined."

"4. She suggested to have a failed suicide attempt because I would run to her rescue again it was unacceptable to me."

She went on to reveal that her husband had Jaruma arrested after she made several malicious and false publications about her family.

It would be recalled that Jaruma had made some allegations about Daniels following her husband's separation from his former wife, Laila.

Daniels in her defense distanced herself from Jaruma, issuing a disclaimer that she has no business with the popular vendor.

Jaruma is currently under arrest and at the Kuje correctional facility in Abuja.

