'I have and will never use any kay*mata' - Regina Daniels distances herself from popular 'love enhancer' trader

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the movie star issued a disclaimer insisting that she has no business with the popular trader, Jaruma.

"This is for clarity sake…..I have and will never use any kayamata product. Jaruma paid me to help make random posts for her. I personally gave my terms concerning the kind of posts to be made, I was very mindful with my choice of words so as not to mislead the public," she wrote.

"I was simply creating awareness for her brand. Along the line, we became friends, I was warned severally to arm's her at arms length and mind my association with her but it is not in my nature to judge a person from another’s perspective but in her case I should have known better."

She went on to recount how Jaruma tried to leverage on their relationship to sell her products.

"She constantly uses every opportunity to create content to profit off my person and my brand even after our payment deal expired. I tolerated it because I believed I understood her person and felt I should give her the benefit of doubt and maintain a cordial friendship," she added.

"But This time, I will not tolerate Jaruma using this issue that practically portrays me as a bad person for her selfish desires knowing fully well, that I have NEVER AND WILL NEVER USE whatever she sells as I have no reason to….📌."

"And this is a notice to my fans and the general public, I and my brand As Regina Daniels has no business/association with Jaruma and her products. Thank you 🖊"

Daniels' post came barely 24 hours after her husband's former wife, Laila revealed that their marriage was over.