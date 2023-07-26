ADVERTISEMENT
Regina Daniels' mother preaches against voluntary single-motherhood

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

She gives out some motherly advice to today's women.

Regina Daniels' mum, Rita Daniels believes that no woman should leave her husband and children to become a single mother. [Instagram/rita.daniels]
Speaking passionately during an interview on Radio Nigeria, the veteran actress preached against leaving one's husband and children to 'flex'. Using herself as an example, she encouraged women to stand by their husbands so as to reap the benefits.

Rita Daniels urges women to stick with their children [Instagram/RitaDaniels06]
She said, "The man who gave you those children would still give you the tools to train them. I'm using myself as an example, and I never regretted staying... why would you abandon your children because a man provoked you? they can only ever have one mother and your womb is the first house they lived in".

In the video posted to her Instagram page, she also asserted that if a woman should abandon her children with their father, she should not expect to reap the benefits that come with the children when they grow.

Rita Daniels received commendations in her comment section for the upbringing of her daughter Regina.
Doubling down, she noted there is 'no life without those children'. Rita made it clear that no woman should run away from her partner and abscond from her motherly duties. Going further the movie producer kicked against voluntary single motherhood or leaving the offspring behind to embark on a new relationship, or potentially begin prostitution.

In her words, "Why would you leave your husband to follow a boyfriend, what kind of stupid boyfriend is that? I don't support things like that."

The filmmaker continued to address women, emphasising that stepmothers would never take care of their children the way they would as biological mothers. Going further, she urged them to stand by their husbands and encourage them when they need it, instead of abandoning them.

See the video below:

