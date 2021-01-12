Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has gifted her mother, Rita, a Toyota Prado SUV for her birthday.

In a video that has now gone viral, the actress, is seen holding her mum, who is inconsolable as she is presented with the SUV.

Daniels' car gift is a Toyota Cruiser Prado.

According to the MC at the party held in honour of Daniels' mum, the SUV cost N15M.

The actress has earlier taken to her Instagram page where she celebrated her mum on her birthday.

"Words cannot express how grateful I am for everything you have done for me and no matter what I do, I can never be able to repay you my treasure. I am just the vessel of the REGINA DANIELS brand while you are the creator and I will forever be indebted to you❤️," she wrote.

"I don’t have the world to give but I will do everything possible to make sure you stay happy. Happy birthday my queen. NB: Today is your day and I will definitely make your day mama ❤️ @rita.daniels06."

Happy birthday to Daniels' mum from all of us at Pulse.