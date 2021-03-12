Nigerian record label boss Kashy Godson has been laid to rest days after his mysterious death.

The C.E.O. of Cash Nation Entertainment was alleged to have committed suicide even though his family thinks otherwise.

The music executive was buried according to Muslim rites on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Ghana.

In attendance were close family and friends.

Kash Godson died on Sunday, March 7, after allegedly committing suicide.

While some allege he jumped from his house balcony after battling depression for a long time, others alleged he was pushed off the building by someone he had a business transaction with.

Barry Jhay and late label boss, Karshy Godson. (Newsworld)

Another source say the record label boss was involved in a brawl with his signee, Barry Jhay just before the ugly incident occurred.

Pulse later exclusively gathered that, Barry Jhay had been arrested over his connection to the record label boss' death.