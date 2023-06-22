ADVERTISEMENT
Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

Anna Ajayi

Her tattoo reportedly costs ₦17 million and took six hours.

Reality TV star Nengi Thompson has a new tattoo [Instagram/NengiOfficial]
The 25-year-old, who shot to fame on the highly acclaimed Big Brother Naija lockdown edition, took to her Instastory to share a photo and video of her latest body art.

Nengi said she was delighted and satisfied with the intricately designed tattoo, which reportedly took an impressive six hours to complete and reportedly costs ₦17 million.

Nengi shows off her new ink
Even with her initial reservations about enduring the lengthy session, she commended the tattoo artist for their skills and dedication, affirming that the final result was worth every minute of the process.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV diva shared her excitement and future plans with her legions of followers.

"I'm in loveee," she exclaimed in her post. “Thank you @the _dan gold we got this done in exactly 6 hours. Everyone’s like she need a medal coz even me didn’t think I had the strength to do everything at once but Yh it’s bout to be a bikini summer.”

Nengi's new tatoo [InstaStory]
Rebecca Nengi Hampson was one of the housemates in the Big Brother Naija Season 5 Lockdown edition in 2020.

