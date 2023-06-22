Reality TV star Nengi shows off new butt cheek tattoo

The 25-year-old, who shot to fame on the highly acclaimed Big Brother Naija lockdown edition, took to her Instastory to share a photo and video of her latest body art.

Nengi said she was delighted and satisfied with the intricately designed tattoo, which reportedly took an impressive six hours to complete and reportedly costs ₦17 million.

Even with her initial reservations about enduring the lengthy session, she commended the tattoo artist for their skills and dedication, affirming that the final result was worth every minute of the process.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV diva shared her excitement and future plans with her legions of followers.

"I'm in loveee," she exclaimed in her post. “Thank you @the _dan gold we got this done in exactly 6 hours. Everyone’s like she need a medal coz even me didn’t think I had the strength to do everything at once but Yh it’s bout to be a bikini summer.”

