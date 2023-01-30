ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerians react as Nengi says she suffers from OCD

Babatunde Lawal

...Nengi responds.

NENGI [Instagram/NengiOfficial]
NENGI [Instagram/NengiOfficial]

Netizens are not taking it easy on BBNaija's Nengi for identifying herself as having OCD.

The reality star revealed via her Twitter page that suffering from OCD has made her get up at 3 a.m. to clean her kitchen.

“My ocd got me cleaning my kitchen at 3am smh," she wrote in her tweet.

Per Mayoclinic, Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears (obsessions) that lead you to do repetitive behaviours (compulsions). These obsessions and compulsions interfere with daily activities and cause significant distress.

Following the revelation, many Nigerians who saw Nengi on BBNaija dragged her.

They noted that Nengi was uninterested in cleaning the house during her stay on the reality show and never bothered when the house was dirty.

One Lily slammed Nengi, writing, "We didn't see this OCD part of you in BBN tho, or it's a recent development."

Another user, Charles wrote, “When would people realize OCD is more than being extremely clean. Its way more than that"

Trisha wrote, “You were bored, kitchen was dirty and you decided to clean. Madam that is not OCD. Ad also, OCD is more about things being extreme orderliness, not even about cleaning. It is an illness"

A certain Viveeen wrote, "If you had OCD (the aversion to dirt kind), you would't have left your kitchen in an untidy state after use. You would have been cleaning up in the process of use. Perhaps, you think it's some fanciful term."

Following the buzz surrounding her comment, the reality star wondered why people were getting worked up over her post. "Why’s everyone so angry on this app? Y’all need to CHILL coz you look mad RIDICULOUS getting so butt-hurt over a harmless tweet," she wrote.

