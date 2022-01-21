Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bisola Aiyeola has released some stunning photos to mark her 36th birthday.
Reality TV star Bisola Aiyeola celebrates 36th birthday with stunning photos
Bisola looks glamorous in two different outfits for her birthday.
The reality TV star took to her Instagram page on Friday, January 21, 2022, where she shared the stunning photos.
"This is 36. Thank you lord. #QueenBiyesi,'' she captioned the photos.
Bisola's jaw-dropping photos could pass for the cover of any fashion magazine.
Happy birthday to Bisola from all of us at Pulse.
Bisola is a Nigerian actress and singer.
In 2017, Bisola became the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija.
In 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.
