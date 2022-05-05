Ray J claims Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in on s*x tape leak

"I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me, and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing," he said.

He said he advised Kim to release the sex tape after seeing how her close friend Paris Hilton’s career blossomed following the leak of her sex tape.

Ray J said Kardashian got her mom to give the tape to Vivid Entertainment and he and Kardashian signed a contract for three tapes.

"I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years, allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he said.

“Once I pitched the idea to her [Kardashian], just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there,” he claimed.

The singer said he never had any of the sex tapes in his possession.

He also revealed that the rumours of him leaking the sex tapes were the biggest lies in the entertainment industry.

“I never had a single one at my house — she had them at her house. She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed.”