Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael also known as Zlatan and his baby mama, Davita have celebrated their son, Shiloh, on his first birthday.

The couple had a private party for their son in the United Kingdom.

In a lengthy post shared via her Instagram page on Sunday, March 28, 2021, Davita expressed joy as her son turned one.

"Where do I even begin? First of all, I want to thank God because when I was carrying this beautiful boy I didn’t even think we would celebrate the first birthday. New of your arrival did not come without its challenges and was probably the hardest time in my life but I would do it all again 10000 times over if it meant I had you," she wrote.

"I thank God for bringing this intelligent little boy into my life. I have learnt so much from him and he has changed me for the better. Shiloh Toluwalase Ainoghena Omoniyi you are THE BEST thing to ever happen to my life, your existence can never be a mistake."

"You were meant to be. You bring joy to everyone around you, you are a light and I can’t wait to see you for the great man you will one day become. Thank you for being the best boy any mother could ask for. Thank you for making what most call the ‘hardest job in the world’ the easiest it could possibly be for me."

Nigerian rapper Zlatan and his son, Shiloh [Instagram/DavitaLamai]

"Raising you mostly by myself has been nothing short of a miracle and I thank God for bringing us this far. May you continue to be a source of joy to me and your father. May you grow with grace and continue to bring honour to your loved ones. Thank you for being you. You are perfect in every way."

"You deserve the world my precious boy and I won’t rest until I give it to you. Anyways I think I’ve said enough lmao I could go on and on. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LITTLE MAN!! Love you with all my heart 🤍 p.s I’ll get you a real G wagon in 16 years time 🤣🤣🤣"

Zlatan and Davita welcomed their first child together back in 2020.

However, the music star released the photos of his son for the first time in May of that year.