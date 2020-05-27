Nigerian rapper, Zlatan has for the first time released photos of his child on Instagram.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Wednesday May 27, 2020 where he shared a series of photos and videos of his adorable child, Toluwalase.

"9/03/2020 A LEGEND WAS BORN 🌎. Toluwalase Shiloh Ainoghena Omoniyi❤️. Happy Children’s Day ✌🏾."

We guess the music star decided to releases his child's photos on the same day set aside to celebrate children all over the world.

It would be recalled that in June 2019, the rapper had raised eyebrows when he shared a photo on his Instagram page and captioned it with a post indicating that he was now a new dad.

Zlatan [Instagram/ZlatanIbile]

However, a few hours later, he took down the photo and debunked the insinuation that he was a new daddy.