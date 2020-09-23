Date: September 20, 2020

Song Title: No Peace

Artist: Vector and Mastaa

Genre: Rapfrobeat

Producer: Self

Album: Crossroads EP

Video Director: Olu The Wave

Label: GRAP/Def Jam Africa

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off featuring on both episodes of Hennessy's The Conversation and three EPs over the past one year, veteran Nigerian rapper, Vector gets vulnerable on 'No Peace' as he discusses the troubles and detraction in life. He also discusses the third-party opinions from people with little information.

He also gets socio-political as he discusses ethno-religious tensions and issues confronting the Nigerian society. It ties into Vector's branding of talking about the issues confronting the average Nigerian man.

You can watch the video below;