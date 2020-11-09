Nigerian rapper Olanrewaju Ogunmefun popularly known as Vector is reportedly expecting a baby with his partner.

Photos of the music star and his alleged heavily pregnant partner have surfaced online.

In what appears to be a baby shower, the rapper is spotted holding on to his partner.

Vector and his alleged pregnant girlfriend [LIB]

The decorations in the background coupled with her sash which reads, 'Mommy To Be' suggests the photos were taken at their baby shower.

The rapper is yet to post photos from the event or his partner on his social media page thereby leaving room for speculations.

Vector, 36, is a Nigerian rapper, songwriter, and actor.