Rapper Teezee welcomes child with Grace Ladoja daughter of former Oyo state governor Rashidi Ladoja
Grace and rapper Teezee welcome their first child together.
The talent manager took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 6, 2021, where she announced the big news.
"Whoops! Had the most amazing 9 month! Love you @teezee, God is the greatest ❤️," she wrote.
Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.
Ladoja is a creative director who has worked with several brands like Vans and Thrasher, to Samsung, Cottweiler, and Nasir Mazhar.
In 2018 she was awarded a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award for her contribution the arts.
