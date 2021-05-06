RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Teezee welcomes child with Grace Ladoja daughter of former Oyo state governor Rashidi Ladoja

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Grace and rapper Teezee welcome their first child together.

Grace Ladoja and her partner Teezee [Instagram/GraceLadoja]

The daughter of the former governor of Oyo state, Rashidi Ladoja, Grace has welcomed a baby with her partner, Teezee.

Recommended articles

The talent manager took to her Instagram page on Thursday, May 6, 2021, where she announced the big news.

"Whoops! Had the most amazing 9 month! Love you @teezee, God is the greatest ❤️," she wrote.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Pulse.

Ladoja is a creative director who has worked with several brands like Vans and Thrasher, to Samsung, Cottweiler, and Nasir Mazhar.

In 2018 she was awarded a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire award for her contribution the arts.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pastor Adeboye's son Dare dies in his sleep at the age of 42

“My mom sent nude photos to my fiancé & called him on WhatsApp video while naked” - Lady seeks help

Rev Mbaka cries out: 'Catholic Church is stopping me from celebrating mass'

Students kidnapped from Kaduna college regain freedom

Model exposes chat with married man who offered half a million naira for sex

Man in his 40s reports to police that he’s been pushed to the ground & raped

Presidency says it has uncovered plot to overthrow Buhari

Bill Gates leaves Melinda at home every year to spend good time with 70-year-old ex-lover

Men with large noses tend to have bigger penises, a new study finds