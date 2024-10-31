Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

The rapper appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Pulse On The Record, alongside colleague Vector the Viper, speaking on their craft. While there, Reminisce stated that he doesn’t envision a career in the industry for his children due to its unpredictable nature.

"No, I don't want my children to do music, and I don't think they should. I'm not speaking as an African parent; I'm speaking from my experience," he stated.

The father-of-two likened the music industry to the world of professional football, where only few people make it in the end.

He explained, "The thing is, music is crazy. You can be the most talented person and end up with nothing; it's like football. I have friends whom I used to play football with, and some of them ended up having professional deals, and I have people who are 43 like me and are still hoping to get something."

He stressed that if his children were to decide to go into music, he would support them with the condition that they go to school first and acquire an education.

"It might never happen, and so what I would say is, 'Fine, get yourself a basic education first that you can pursue.' So if it ends up coming, fine, and if it doesn't, fine. But to say that I start pushing them tonight from the onset, no, because it's really tough. Its crazy so I would prefer to put you on the right path but the primary thing, the education, get that first. If you want to pursue it, I would support you. But music at as a first choice? No. It is rough and difficult; it is less than 5% of people that make these things."

For every Ronaldo you see, there are 9000 people who didn't make it. Hey, the basics are done first to have something to fall back on in case it doesn't work out. I'm not going to convince any child to say it'd work out for them because it worked out for me. It may never happen," he concluded.

See the full interview below: