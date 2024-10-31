RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that the music industry is tough and cutthroat.

Reminisce refuses to deceive his children into thinking the music industry is easy
Reminisce refuses to deceive his children into thinking the music industry is easy

Recommended articles

The rapper appeared as a guest on the latest episode of Pulse On The Record, alongside colleague Vector the Viper, speaking on their craft. While there, Reminisce stated that he doesn’t envision a career in the industry for his children due to its unpredictable nature.

"No, I don't want my children to do music, and I don't think they should. I'm not speaking as an African parent; I'm speaking from my experience," he stated.

The father-of-two likened the music industry to the world of professional football, where only few people make it in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained, "The thing is, music is crazy. You can be the most talented person and end up with nothing; it's like football. I have friends whom I used to play football with, and some of them ended up having professional deals, and I have people who are 43 like me and are still hoping to get something."

He stressed that if his children were to decide to go into music, he would support them with the condition that they go to school first and acquire an education.

"It might never happen, and so what I would say is, 'Fine, get yourself a basic education first that you can pursue.' So if it ends up coming, fine, and if it doesn't, fine. But to say that I start pushing them tonight from the onset, no, because it's really tough. Its crazy so I would prefer to put you on the right path but the primary thing, the education, get that first. If you want to pursue it, I would support you. But music at as a first choice? No. It is rough and difficult; it is less than 5% of people that make these things."

For every Ronaldo you see, there are 9000 people who didn't make it. Hey, the basics are done first to have something to fall back on in case it doesn't work out. I'm not going to convince any child to say it'd work out for them because it worked out for me. It may never happen," he concluded.

See the full interview below:

ADVERTISEMENT
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Virgin Music tops Record Label market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024

Virgin Music tops Record Label market share in Nigeria for Q1 - Q3 2024

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Showmax to screen 'Princess on a Hill' at AFRIFF 2024

Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

Rapper Reminisce reveals why he does not want his children to go into music

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

Nollywood filmmaker, Jade Osiberu teases another film project, ‘Half Of Me’

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo dies at 101 years

Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo dies at 101 years

MI Abaga: From Short Black Boy to The Chiarman

MI Abaga: From Short Black Boy to The Chiarman

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Nile Group secures royal endorsement, partners with Ooni of Ife to manage his cinemas

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution partners Fusion Intelligence Technologies to enhance ticket sales experience

Tribe Nation Theatrical Distribution partners Fusion Intelligence Technologies to enhance ticket sales experience

South Africa moves to strip pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

South Africa moves to strip pageant queen Chidimma Adetshina of ID documents

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Ademola Lookman, Didier Drogba and Rowen Williams at 2024 Ballon d'Or: African stars ditch native attire for suits

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

Sha'Carri Richardson snubbed for prestigious American award as Gabby Thomas and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone lead nominee list

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu's 19-year-old 'boy' makes team of the week on European debut

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

RIhanna, ASAP Rocky and their sons [DIGGZY/REX/SHUTTERSTOCK]

Rihanna describes her experience raising two boys with ASAP Rocky

Davido In an Ugo Monye piece

Davido stuns as he walks the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

Reality TV star Vee encourages everyone to love themselves [Instagram/VeeIye]

Accept yourself - BBNaija's Vee speaks on body positivity and self love

Ayra Starr is currently single (MIKEY OSHAI)

Ayra Starr says she wont date a musician, even in her dreams