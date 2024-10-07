ADVERTISEMENT
Nobody is your friend in the music industry - Reminisce

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He asserts that fame is a drug that gets you high.

Reminisce urges upcoming musicians to implement boundaries
Speaking during a recent interview with Naija FM, when asked about how he handles fame, the rapper explained that his early experiences taught him a tough lesson about fame and the music industry.

He explained, "Fame is a drug that gets one high and clouds judgment. One of the things I did in life earlier on was to realise that nobody is my friend."

"That's probably why many people don't like me, if someone has worked with me and you find out that we had issues, if you find out what happened, it would probably have been because I made my decision and stood by it. I have learned that at the end of the day, na me go suffer the consequences," he added, emphasising the need for boundaries.

Reminisce narrated how he learned earlier in his career that he had no friends within the industry, and as he became more successful, he learned to be careful about who he trusted to be around him.

"You know that when it comes to humans, they turn you into an enemy if they aren't favoured, especially monetarily. It took a while before I became famous and I even had a child beforehand, so the first thing I got to understand is that nobody is your friend, you can be kind and you can assist but the first mistake you can make in this music industry is thinking everyone is your friend. Nobody is your friend," said the rapper.

Reminisce advises aspiring artists to be aware of their surroundings, "We all want the same thing so there is no way you'd think everyone is your friend," he explained. "It is very normal to have people around you when you're hot and popping and it is your responsibility as a famous person to determine what you want. Not everyone around you wants you to succeed."

