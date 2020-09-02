According to the Ghanaian singer, she was having about 17 orgasms daily over any little stimulation and she scheduled surgery to cut her clitoris to stop distracting from her music career.

In an update, Queen Haizel who made headlines a few weeks ago after claiming to have returned to Ghana with a bus from Barbados has disclosed that she is now using medication for her excessive orgasms and it has reduced to about 8 now daily.

Speaking on TV Africa to Larry Bozzlz, she said " I didn't cut but I had medical attention so right now it's in check," and admitted that "it's still there, I have like around 8". Queen Haizel said she used a medication that took her 31 days.

Hear more from her in the video below.