RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Nigerian music stars Peter Okoye and Falz [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/FalzTheBahdGuy]
Nigerian music stars Peter Okoye and Falz [Instagram/PeterPsquare] [Instagram/FalzTheBahdGuy]

This has been on the front burner for months, with several campaigns and messages spurring every Nigerian to register and vote.

Recommended articles

Interestingly, since the build-up to the elections started, many Nigerians, especially the youths have shown the desire to be part of the process.

However, several Nigerian celebrities have taken it upon themselves to sensitise the public especially young Nigerians that it is no longer business as usual.

Here are some of your favourite celebrities who have been quite vocal about PVC registration.

Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPSquare]
Nigerian singer Peter Okoye [Instagram/PeterPSquare] Pulse Nigeria

Peter Okoye of PSquare has been one of, if not the most vocal celebrity since the election season began. The singer has used his social media platforms, especially his Twitter page to propagate the gospel of getting a PVC.

The singer has not hidden his support for one of the presidential candidates as he has used every opportunity to campaign for the presidential candidate.

Mr Macaroni

Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Mr Macaroni [Instagram/MrMacaroni]
Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit maker Mr Macaroni [Instagram/MrMacaroni] Pulse Nigeria

Mr Macaroni may be one of the most popular Instagram comedians and skit makers in the country, but he certainly has become more famous for his activism. He became one of the frontrunners during the #EndSars protest in 2020 and since then there has been no going back.

The skit maker has used all his platforms to not just speak about the ills of the government but also appeal to Nigerians to go out and get registered for the elections.

Falz

Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falz Falana [Instagram/FalzTheBadhGuy]
Nigerian rapper and activist Folarin Falz Falana [Instagram/FalzTheBadhGuy] Pulse Nigeria

One celebrity who has become famous for activism in Nigeria is Falz. The University of Reading trained lawyer just like his legal luminary dad, Femi Falana, has become one of the faces of activism in the country.

The music star who was involved in the #EndSars protest in 2020, has used his platform to push for more Nigerians to get their PVCs. Falz went to the extent of organising a free concert in Lagos and Abuja to mobilise young Nigerians to get registered for the elections.

Davido

Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido]
Nigerian music star Davido [Instagram/Davido] Pulse Nigeria

It is a known fact that Davido has never denied his interest in politics in Nigeria. In an interview back in 2020, he even revealed that someday he'll contest for the house of representatives seat.

"You will see. Presidency, I'm joking. I don't know, I'll probably start from the house of representatives," he said. "This is the first time I am ever saying this, Yes I win run for office."

Davido has also been quite vocal about the need for Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote. He also has on numerous times appealed to Nigerians to not just get registered but also vote.

MI Abaga

MI Abaga is a Nigerian rapper, activist and businessman [Instagram/MIAbaga]
MI Abaga is a Nigerian rapper, activist and businessman [Instagram/MIAbaga] Pulse Nigeria

For many Nigerians MI Abaga may be the best rapper in the country, for others, he is one of the advocates for a society that works.

Since the election season began, he has tweeted, and retweeted about the need to get the PVC. He was also one of those who showed up for Falz's concert in Abuja and Lagos.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

Chioma Rowland, Venita Akpofure. Temisan Emmanuel, Uti and others walked the runway at the TECNO CAMON 19 launch

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

#PulseElection2023: 5 Nigerian celebrities that have been vocal about PVC registration

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Ceeza Milli's 'Rated EP' is a comprehensive artistic display [Pulse Album Review]

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Franklyn Billions shares new single, 'Paying My Bills'

Inkblot unveils ‘The Set Up 2’ cast in new teaser

Inkblot unveils ‘The Set Up 2’ cast in new teaser

' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay

' Behold The L.A.M.B' by Loose Kaynon, AQ, MI Abaga, and Blaqbonez now available on Boomplay

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

Nollywood veteran actor Kenneth Aguba reportedly homeless

'I never ruined anybody's marriage' - BBNaija's Maria cries out

'I never ruined anybody's marriage' - BBNaija's Maria cries out

Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo describes Burna Boy as greatest Afrobeats act

Basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo describes Burna Boy as greatest Afrobeats act

Trending

Regina Daniels and hubby welcome 2nd child

Regina Daniels and her wealthy husband, Prince Ned Nwoko [nstagram/greatprincened]

Precious Chikwendu says custody battle over kids with estranged husband will soon be over

Femi Fani Kayode and his estranged wife Precious Chikwendu with their sons

'Leave now or leave as a corpse' - Chacha Eke says as she announces split from husband

Chacha Eke Faani and family

Regina Daniels gifted plot of land worth N35M

Regina Daniels [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]