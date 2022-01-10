Pulse List: 5 Nigerian celebrities who went back to school despite the fame

No wonder some of your favourite celebrities who have at some point in their careers tasted fame and wealth found their ways back to the four walls of the university.

On our first celebrity listicle of 2022, we will be looking at five of your favourite celebrities who went back to school after gaining fame.

1 Davido

Pulse Nigeria

If you describe Davido as the biggest celebrity in this part of the world, you may not be wrong. Davido isn't just a music star but a rich kid. He is from the popular and wealthy Adeleke dynasty from Ede in Osun state.

The truth is if Davido had refused to go back to school after he dropped out of Oakwood University, Alabama in the United States of America, it wouldn't have affected his status or career.

ece-auto-gen

However, the music star returned to Babcock University to bag a degree in music. Davido graduated in 2015. He attempted to take part in the mandatory National Youths Service Corps programme, but that dream was cut short controversially.

2 DJ Cuppy

Pulse Nigeria

Prior to joining the entertainment industry, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy already had a degree in Business and Economics from Kings College in London.

The billionaire heiress to the Otedola dynasty's steady rise to stardom did not deter her as she went back to the prestigious New York University in 2015, where she bagged a Master's degree in Music Business.

Pulse Nigeria

Just when we thought the popular DJ was going to basking in the euphoria of her fame, she returned to school. In 2021, Cuppy gained admission to the prestigious University of Oxford to pursue a Master's degree in African Studies.

3 Rema

Pulse Nigeria

Divine Ikubor also known as Rema's overnight rise to prominence as a teenager came with a lot of questions.

Everyone wanted to know how and where the teenager got so much talent from. His educational background was never really an open conversation.

Surprisingly, in 2022, the music announced that he was going to further his education. According to him, he gained admission to the University of Lagos to pursue a degree in Creative Arts.

He added that his mother's insistence led to his return to school.

4 Odunlade Adekola

ece-auto-gen

If we are talking about one actor who interprets his roles in movies effortlessly, Odunlade Adekola is your best bet. The Nollywood actor has become a household name over the last decade.

On social media, he is one of the kings of memes while in movies, he leaves fans and even critics laughing out loud.

Pulse Nigeria

In 2018, the frisky actor graduated with a degree in Business Administration from the University of Lagos.

In an interview, the actor debunked the claims that he was an absentee student during his time in the institution.

5 Kanayo O Kanayo

Which Nollywood father do you deserve based on your personality? Pulse Nigeria

Kanayo O Kanayo needs no introduction as he is one of the pioneers of Nollywood. The movie veteran's acting prowess earned him a reputation many only wish to attain in the future.

Despite being a movie icon and national honour awardee, the movie star surprised many when he announced in 2019 that he had graduated with Law degree from the University of Abuja.

Pulse Nigeria