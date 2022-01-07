RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Singer Rema gains admission to the University of Lagos

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The music star grants his mother's wish for him to go to school.

Rema, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper. [Instagram/HeIsRema]
Nigerian music sensation Rema has gained admission to one of Nigeria's finest public institutions, the University of Lagos.

The music star made this known via his Twitter page on Friday, January 7, 2022.

"What if I told y’all I got an admission into Unilag? Lol Mom said I still need to get a degree sigh, oh well see you guys in class!" he tweeted.

twitter.com

The Mavin Record label signee, did not reveal the course he will be studying at the university.

Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema is a Nigerian singer and rapper.

He rose to prominence after he released the single 'Iron Man.'

Rema joins the list of celebrities like Davido, that went back to the university to bag a degree despite the fame.

Davido bagged a degree in Music from Babcock University in 2015.

