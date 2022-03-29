Pulse List: 10 most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram [2022]

From their daily activities, personal lives, drama, style, fashion and sometimes weird humour, you can be sure to get all the juice from their pages.

On our list today, we will be sharing with you the ten most followed Nigerian celebrities on Instagram.

1 Davido (23.3M)

For the fifth year running, Nigerian music Davido, has remained the most followed Nigerian celebrity on Instagram. Interestingly, he has more followers on Instagram than some of the biggest celebrities around the world.

If you want to know all about his massive wealth, career growth, music projects and tours, be sure to have your notification turned on. David also gives the best and sometimes funny content on his Instagram Stories.

2 Yemi Alade (16.3M)

Nigerian Singer Yemi Alade

It took Yemi Alade three years to wrestle the second position from Funke Akindele. Well for 2022, she is the most followed female Nigerian celebrity.

Alade is one of the least controversial celebrities in town. There's isn't much drama on her IG page, just tons of photos from her work and her amazing body.

3 Funke Akindele (15M)

The third most followed celebrity in Nigeria is Nollywood actress Funke Akindele. She takes the spot for the second year in a row after a brief stint as the most followed female celebrity in the country a few years ago.

One interesting feat about the actor's Instagram page is its diversity. If you are looking for a good laugh, be sure to click on Akindele's page to watch some skits from her movies especially her hit TV drama series, Jenifa.

So also her fashion style and beautiful family have found a way of taking a huge part of her page.

4 Tiwa Savage (14.7M)

Tiwa Savage was the most followed female celebrity in 2020. However, she has fallen two steps down the fourth most followed celeb in the country.

She has gained over two million followers over the last year which is quite impressive for a celebrity of her status.

Just like Alade, there isn't so much drama on her page as it is filled with beautiful, sometimes racy and jaw-dropping photos.

5 Wizkid (14.1M)

We know fans of Wizkid have continued to wonder why he has remained in this position for a few years now. If you are a die-hard fan of Wizkid, then you'll know he is not big on sharing private or even career details on his social media accounts.

With over two million new followers in one year, the Wizkid FC fans haven't done badly for their idol.

6 Ini Edo (12.2M)

Nollywood actress Ini Edo is the second most followed actor in Nigeria on Instagram. For followers of our annual listicle, this has remained a surprise. However, her very impeccable lifestyle may be attractive to so many people.

The actress recently revealed that she welcomed a child via surrogacy. That sparked a lot of conversation on social media.

7 Peter Okoye (11.9M)

One of the biggest news in 2021 was the reunion of Peter and Paul Okoye after their rift that lasted for a few years. This was a big deal in the entertainment space. We guess that reunion led to an increase in his followers.

Peter is probably one of the most flamboyant celebrities on the list (after Davido). On his page, you'll get to see all his exotic cars, beautiful house and impressive fashion style.

8 Don Jazzy (13.1M)

Unarguably one of the most fascinating persons to follow on Instagram, Don Jazzy continues to give reasons why growth on the platform remains unprecedented.

With over three million new followers since the last time we did the listicle, it is obvious that the Mavin boss is doing something worth the while on his page.

From his funny skits to the massive giveaways and new talents under his watch, he sure knows his way around the tricks to stay relevant not just on social media but in the entertainment space.

9 Mercy Johnson Okojie (12.3M)

One person who took a step forward on this list for 2022 is Mercy Johnson Okojie. With over twelve million followers and counting, her growth on the social media platform can be traced to her die-hard followers.

She has become not just one of the most sought-after actors in the country but also a big influencer on social media. On a lighter note, Mercy's page can be your best bet if you want to have a good laugh.

10 AY (12M)

The only comedian on this list is Ayo Makun popularly known as AY. Sadly, this year he dropped one spot to the tenth position. That doesn't take away the fact that he has remained on this list for five years.

