Bella, Hilda Baci, Tacha, Khloe's Gram are big winners at Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Our fave social media influencers have put in the work all year round, and now they receive their flowers.

Bella went home with two awards
Bella went home with two awards

The Tivoli Garden in Ikoyi, Lagos played host to the influencer industry for the awards' third edition on Saturday, October 7, 2023, with the theme of The Golden Era - Bold & Elegant on full display.

Bella was one of the night's biggest winners, as she was awarded the Lifestyle Influencer of the Year and Fashion Influencer of the Year. The only other nominee to win in two categories was content creator, Joy Esiet Ayomide, aka Khloe's Gram, who won for Business Influencer of the Year and TikTok Influencer of the Year.

Tacha copped the award for the Instagram Influencer of the Year, and it came as no surprise to see Hilda Baci win the award for Food Influencer of the Year, months after she broke the world record for the longest time spent cooking.

Below is the full list of winners.

  1. Arts/Photography Influencer of the Year - Okusaga Adeoluwa (@sagadeolu)
  2. Lifestyle Influencer of the Year - Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)
  3. Business Influencer of the Year - Joy Esiet Ayomide (@khloes_gram)
  4. Comedy Influencer of the Year - Folagade Banks (@folagade Banks)
  5. Dance Influencer of the Year - Jerry Chuks (@softmadeit)
  6. Facebook Influencer of the Year - Maria Ude Nwachi
  7. Fashion Influencer of the Year - Bella Okagbue (@bellaokagbue)
  8. Food Influencer of the Year - Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)
  9. Instagram Influencer of the Year - Tacha Akide (symply_tacha)
  10. LinkedIn Influencer of the Year - Femi Coker
  11. Media/Blogger Influencer of the Year - Dr Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor)
  12. Most Influential Actor/Actress of the Year - Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)
  13. Music Influencer of the Year - Michael 'Don Jazzy' Collins (@donjazzy)
  14. Podcast Influencer of the Year - I Said What I Said (@isaidwhatisaidpod)
  15. Sports Influencer of the Year - Joshua Ubeku (Beks FCB)
  16. Tech Influencer of the Year - Oscar Frank (@oscar franky)
  17. TikTok Influencer of the Year - Joy Esiet Ayomide (@khloes_gram)
  18. Twitter Influencer of the Year - Ogbeni Dipo (@OgbeniDipo)
  19. YouTube Influencer of the Year - KieKieTV
  20. Best Dressed Female - Bola Montana (bola_montana)
  21. Best Dressed Male - Denrele (@denrele_edun)
The Pulse Influencer Awards is dedicated to celebrating the digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers. Saturday night's event held simultaneously in all Pulse Africa markets in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire.

