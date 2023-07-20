ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pulse Nigeria announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse Mix

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 has streamlined the category list from 29 to 23 to focus on core areas of influence.

Pulse Influencers' Awards is back for a third edition
Pulse Influencers' Awards is back for a third edition

Recommended articles

With the theme of The Golden Era - Bold & Elegant, the event is set to take place on October 7, 2023. Online voting commences on Pulse Nigeria's website on September 5, 2023.

The Pulse Influencer Awards, which is being held simultaneously in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire, is dedicated to celebrating the digital creativity, innovation, and community-building efforts of influencers in Nigeria and across Africa.

The awards are a recognition of the individuals who have used social media as a platform to distribute value, share ideas, and build large, active communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's an honour to be hosting the Pulse Influencer Awards for the third time in Nigeria. We have seen exponential growth in digital creativity and community engagement in the past years, and we are excited to celebrate and acknowledge these local talents.

"Pulse Nigeria is dedicated to showcasing the contributions these influencers have made to the digital landscape and culture," says Fiona Weeks, Managing Director, West Africa.

Last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards received overwhelming participation with 479,802 votes across various categories, reflecting the vibrant digital community in Nigeria. This year, Pulse Nigeria is looking forward to an even bigger celebration, with more audience, influencer, and partner brand participation.

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, music executive, Bizzle Osikoya, and creative storyteller, Adaora "Lumina" Mbelu are some of the industry experts who form the esteemed jury for the Pulse Influencer Awards, bringing their wealth of knowledge and expertise to select the most exceptional talents in the digital landscape.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 has made some significant changes this year, including streamlining the category list from 29 to 23 to focus on core areas of influence. Additionally, an exciting new award category, the Next Gen Influencer of the Year, has been introduced to recognise the efforts of emerging digital creators.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Pulse Influencer Awards have always been about acknowledging and amplifying the hard work of our influencers. With the introduction of the 'Next Gen Influencer of the Year' category, we are taking a step further to recognise and encourage the new and upcoming talents in our digital community," says Damilola Dawson, Director of Content at Pulse Nigeria.

The award finale promises to be a celebration of glamour, food and drinks, content creation, and networking opportunities, held simultaneously in all six Pulse markets.

For more information on Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, visit Pulse Nigeria.

About Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria is part of Pulse, Africa's leading innovative media company, reshaping the media landscape with engaging content across written, video, and digital formats. Pulse Nigeria is committed to leveraging technology to provide entertainment, information, and empowerment to its audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Contact

Damilola Dawson

damilola.dawson@pulse.ng

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Most reality TV show winners don't want to be famous - Iyanya

Most reality TV show winners don't want to be famous - Iyanya

Pulse Nigeria announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse Nigeria announces 3rd edition of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

A year-on-year ranking of the Headies Next Rated category since its inception

A year-on-year ranking of the Headies Next Rated category since its inception

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

I was so shy - Ayra Starr describes her first time meeting Don Jazzy

The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

The Sarz Academy release second compilation album 'Memories That Last Forever 2'

Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Yemi Alade, Ruger, Phyno, Zlatan to perform at 2023 AFRIMMA awards

Shallipopi debuts on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Shallipopi debuts on Billboard Afrobeats Songs Chart

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

Regina Daniels appointed social secretary of Senator’s wives association of Nigeria

I'm so blessed to have met you - Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi's birthday

I'm so blessed to have met you - Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi's birthday

Pulse Sports

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Explained: Why Tobi Amusan is allegedly facing doping violation charges by AIU

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Canada World Cup Opener

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Rema: Nigerian star teams up with Michael Jordan, Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Tobi Amusan lands in trouble as she is allegedly charged with doping violation

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Declan Rice says goodbye to WestHam and all DONE deals so far

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

VIDEO: Barcelona legend Lionel Messi escapes serious car crash in the US

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Benjamin Mendy: Paul Pogba celebrates not guilty verdict on social media

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Cuppy: Boxer Ryan Taylor sparks break-up rumor on Instagram after fiancee teams up with Depay

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare spends ₦‎17M UFC breakthrough living with friend and expecting daughter

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left to right and top to bottom: Ebuka, Mercy, Laycon, Kiddwaya, Tacha, and Ozo have all been in the Big Brother Naija House

These are the top 10 BBNaija housemates of all time, according to ChatGPT

Poco Lee's LASU concert was disrupted by suspected cultists [NewsWireNGR]

Chaos erupts at Poco Lee's LASU concert with Bella Shmurda, Odumodublvck

Frodd and his wife are expecting their first child. [Kemifilani]

BBNaija star Frodd is about to become a dad!

Hilda Baci [DTNow]

Hilda Baci has a word for Nigerians trying to beat her record