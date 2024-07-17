RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Who is Purple Speedy and why is she so popular?

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Here is everything you need to know about the popular TikTok sensation.

Purple Speedy has grown to become one of the most influential creators on the platform with a followership of over six million people and more than 100 million likes across her videos. [Instagram/Purplespeedy]
Purple Speedy has grown to become one of the most influential creators on the platform with a followership of over six million people and more than 100 million likes across her videos. [Instagram/Purplespeedy]

Recommended articles

Known for her distinctive love for purple, impressive dance moves, and boundless energy, Purple Speedy has captured the attention of audiences with her numerous viral videos.

Peace Pever Anpee, fondly known as Purple Speedy, is an all-round content creator, dancer, social media influencer and TikTok star. She is also popularly known for her energetic and entertaining dance videos and her lifestyle, fashion and beauty content. Like other content creators, she occasionally dabbles in skit-making.

Purple Speedy was born on December 10, 1998, and raised in Gboko, Benue State, by her parents, Terhile Pever Anpee and Ishughun Pever. While she remains private about her family life, it is known that she has two sisters, Glory and Faith Pever.

She attended WM Bristow Secondary School in her hometown and went to Nasarawa State University to pursue an education in guidance and counselling.

Purple Speedy joined TikTok in 2019 and stepped into the spotlight in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown with her quirky TikTok dance videos and participation in various TikTok challenges.

Her first viral video came courtesy of a dance-along she did to Goya Menor’s Ameno Amapiano in December 2020 Over time, her engaging videos helped her build a following of over 11 million people on TikTok and 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

However, before she found her niche in dance content, she wanted to act and enjoyed lipsyncing to viral TikTok sounds.

She mentioned this during an interview, “If you check my first video on TikTok, it was me mimicking a particular person. So, I wanted to do acting. But then, I saw trends on TikTok that I really loved and they were mostly those dance trends.”

Purple Speedy has been very open about her love for the vibrant colour purple, noting that she always wanted to have her possessions in that colour, but did not have the resources as a child. Now, she is fondly known for having purple hair, clothes, and accessories.

“Purple has always been my favourite colour,” she said in a 2023 interview.

“Somebody told me that when I was much younger, they never saw me with purple, and I told the person, ‘When I was much younger, I didn’t have the resources to actually get everything I wanted in purple.’ I’ve actually loved the colour for a very long time. It’s the same way ladies always do things with pink. I actually wanted to do something for myself with that colour, but I couldn’t get everything I wanted. Purple is not as rampant as other colours. So, I basically just loved the colour and I wanted my stuff to be in purple,” she added.

The content creator spent most of her life in Benue State but now lives in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Abuja.

Purple Speedy is also in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Elijah Chinye, fondly known as Crispdal.

In recognition of the impact of her work as a content creator in Nigeria’s social media space, Purple Speedy has won awards. She won the Dance Influencer of the Year Award at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Award and the TikTok Influencer Award in 2024.

In her rise to superstardom, Purple Speedy aims to remain consistent with her content and make an even bigger name for herself.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who is Purple Speedy and why is she so popular?

Who is Purple Speedy and why is she so popular?

I'm so livid - Simi reacts to backlash for saying she does not listen to music

I'm so livid - Simi reacts to backlash for saying she does not listen to music

SlutWalk organiser Amber Rose endorses former US president Donald Trump for 2nd term

SlutWalk organiser Amber Rose endorses former US president Donald Trump for 2nd term

Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black' gets 0% score from critics

Tyler Perry's new film 'Divorce in the Black' gets 0% score from critics

Maya Jama and Stormzy announce breakup in heartfelt post after a decade of dating

Maya Jama and Stormzy announce breakup in heartfelt post after a decade of dating

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

People are moving around with guns, be careful in Lagos - BBNaija's Cee-C warns

People are moving around with guns, be careful in Lagos - BBNaija's Cee-C warns

Ayoola Ayolola, O-T Fagbenle join Haitian political thriller 'Killing of a Nation'

Ayoola Ayolola, O-T Fagbenle join Haitian political thriller 'Killing of a Nation'

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

Kizz Daniel's mysterious Twitter post sparks marriage breakup rumours

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

The Cristiano Ronaldo question and 3 biggest disappointments of EURO 2024

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

God won't forgive him for the stress — Celebrity Arsenal fan on Liverpool icon Roberto Firmino becoming a pastor

Trending

Seun Kuti and his wife Yetunde aka Yeide [Instagram/Chefyeidekuti]

My wife's allowance is very high - Seun Kuti on marriage challenges

Phyna [Instagram/Unusualphyna]

BBNaija's Phyna fumes after her car gets vandalised while parked at the airport

Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva

Actress Joke Silva celebrates husband Olu Jacobs' 82nd birthday

Shatta Wale accuses him of neglecting her

Shatta Wale's mum contemplates suicide amid financial crisis and son's neglect