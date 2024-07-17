Who is Purple Speedy and why is she so popular?

Known for her distinctive love for purple, impressive dance moves, and boundless energy, Purple Speedy has captured the attention of audiences with her numerous viral videos.

Who is Purple Speedy?

Peace Pever Anpee, fondly known as Purple Speedy, is an all-round content creator, dancer, social media influencer and TikTok star. She is also popularly known for her energetic and entertaining dance videos and her lifestyle, fashion and beauty content. Like other content creators, she occasionally dabbles in skit-making.

Early life and education

Purple Speedy was born on December 10, 1998, and raised in Gboko, Benue State, by her parents, Terhile Pever Anpee and Ishughun Pever. While she remains private about her family life, it is known that she has two sisters, Glory and Faith Pever.

She attended WM Bristow Secondary School in her hometown and went to Nasarawa State University to pursue an education in guidance and counselling.

Career

Purple Speedy joined TikTok in 2019 and stepped into the spotlight in 2020 following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown with her quirky TikTok dance videos and participation in various TikTok challenges.

Her first viral video came courtesy of a dance-along she did to Goya Menor’s Ameno Amapiano in December 2020 Over time, her engaging videos helped her build a following of over 11 million people on TikTok and 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

However, before she found her niche in dance content, she wanted to act and enjoyed lipsyncing to viral TikTok sounds.

She mentioned this during an interview, “If you check my first video on TikTok, it was me mimicking a particular person. So, I wanted to do acting. But then, I saw trends on TikTok that I really loved and they were mostly those dance trends.”

Personal life

Purple Speedy has been very open about her love for the vibrant colour purple, noting that she always wanted to have her possessions in that colour, but did not have the resources as a child. Now, she is fondly known for having purple hair, clothes, and accessories.

“Purple has always been my favourite colour,” she said in a 2023 interview.

“Somebody told me that when I was much younger, they never saw me with purple, and I told the person, ‘When I was much younger, I didn’t have the resources to actually get everything I wanted in purple.’ I’ve actually loved the colour for a very long time. It’s the same way ladies always do things with pink. I actually wanted to do something for myself with that colour, but I couldn’t get everything I wanted. Purple is not as rampant as other colours. So, I basically just loved the colour and I wanted my stuff to be in purple,” she added.

The content creator spent most of her life in Benue State but now lives in the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria, Abuja.

Purple Speedy is also in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Elijah Chinye, fondly known as Crispdal.

Legacy and impact

In recognition of the impact of her work as a content creator in Nigeria’s social media space, Purple Speedy has won awards. She won the Dance Influencer of the Year Award at the 2022 Pulse Influencer Award and the TikTok Influencer Award in 2024.

Conclusion