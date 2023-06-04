Proud Dads! Osupa, Pasuma celebrate children's academic achievements in US

The elated parents took to their various social media platforms to celebrate their children who have brought pride to their families.

Pasuma's son, Jibola, recorded an astonishing achievement by way of his emergence as the best-graduating student from Harlan Community Academy High School in the US.

Posting a picture of himself on social media on Friday, June 2, 2023, Jibola, donned in his graduation gown and holding a plaque, wrote, “Valedictorian, mission accomplished. Graduation day. Glory be to God. Big graduate. Unto the next.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Before that, he had shared a post where he said, “Finally moving on to the next step of success. I am thankful to God, my mum, dad, sister and everyone who helped me along the way. I have received over $400,000 in scholarship, and got into over 20 schools. I am ranked number one in the school and I am the valedictorian with a 4.20 grade point average. I am committed to the University of Illinois Honours College. Unto the next, forever going up.”

The son of the Fuji star had declared during his valedictory speech his desire to study Human Biology at the University of Illinois, Chicago, in line with his dream of eventually becoming a paediatrician.

Pasuma celebrates son

Reacting to his son's achievement, the "proud" father took to his Instagram account to pour encomiums on Jibola.

Pasuma shared video footage of the graduation ceremony with the caption, "Congratulations to my son jibola wasiu junior, daddy’s boy. I’m so proud of you.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Best graduating student with 4.20 GPA from Harlan community academy, in the United States. Well done my boy 👏 @jeebolar_odetola"

Fans and entertainers alike, including Queen Salawa Abeni, Mercy Aigbe, Biodun Okeowo (Omoborty), Wumi Toriola and Bimbo Thomas among others, besieged the comment section to offer their congratulatory messages to Pasuma and his son.

Osupa praises daughter over achievement

Similarly, Pasuma's long-time music rival and friend, Osupa also couldn't hide his joy as his daughter, Suliat, celebrated her convocation ceremony.

Celebrating his daughter's achievement, the self-styled King of Fuji wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations dear, Suliat Mogbonjubola Okunola, on your convocation! I love your courage. I cherish your quest for knowledge. You’re an epitome of diligence, passion and strength. Your success is pronounced and can’t be hidden at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I celebrate you today, for you are a great achiever. I am proud to be your Father. Keep shining, Daughter 💯 ❤️"