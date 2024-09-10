ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

He stresses that protests should only be the start of the demonstrations.

Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]
Seun Kuti urges Nigerians to mobilise and organise [Areweonair.com]

Recommended articles

Kuti made his stance during a recent appearance on the Rubbin Minds show and argued that simply holding demonstrations is not enough to address the country’s problems.

He began, "I am going to paraphrase Martin Luther King, but he said something like, 'I would rather live in a warzone that is just than live in a peaceful place where there are no rights because there is nothing more peaceful than an unjust society'. They have accepted their fate and keep quiet so the oppressors can do what they like."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Up until 10 years ago, Nigerians were the most resilient people in the world, they said we were the happiest people in the world and nobody came to give us awards for it. Now that we want to start speaking up for the betterment of ourselves, we are being charged," the singer added.

Kuti criticised the current state of activism in Nigeria, emphasising the need for organised and systemic change rather than mere demonstrations.

He explained, "What I will tell Nigerians is that protest is not enough. I see protests as a child going to a loving parent complaining, 'Oh, mummy, I don't want to eat this,' because the daddy and mummy care. But these people don't care; that's why I don't preach protest only; I preach mass organisation because we the people must also organise ourselves for power."

Nigerians embarked on a nationwide protest against bad governance on August 1 to August 10, 2024.
Nigerians embarked on a nationwide protest against bad governance on August 1 to August 10, 2024. Google

"It is not enough that we are protesting because we don't like what they do, we must also send signals that we are ready to replace them. Not with another version of themselves like we did before, PDP to APC but with new people, representatives from our side of the divide," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuti also criticized the current capitalist system and called for a shift towards a more socialist approach.

He stated, "It's not enough that people protest, it is the start of the dance. We need to mass mobilise into a socialist identity to realise this country from this capitalist nonsense we are experiencing."

See the full interview below:

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable explains how Zlatan came between his relationship with Davido

Portable faces backlash for slapping pastor for preaching in front of his bar

Portable faces backlash for slapping pastor for preaching in front of his bar

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Actor James Earl Jones, voice of Mufasa, Darth Vader, dies at 93

Actor James Earl Jones, voice of Mufasa, Darth Vader, dies at 93

These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Industry

These Notable Women are Driving the Nollywood Industry

Wura Season 3 set to return on Showmax this September: See first-look images

Wura Season 3 set to return on Showmax this September: See first-look images

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues

Selena Gomez reveals she can't carry her own children due to health issues

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee

ODUGBEMI to serve on Prestigious Oscar Academy's International Engagement Committee

Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

Ayra Starr has never been in a serious relationship and wants to fall in love

Pulse Sports

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seun Kuti does not believe in the Abrahamic portrayal of God [Areweonair.com]

Revelation has made it clear that Africans won't make heaven - Seun Kuti

Spyro opens up about struggles with fornication

I feel troubled every time I fornicate - Spyro opens up about struggles

Toke Makinwa and D'banj are good friends [Tori ng]

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Dammy Krane, Davido

'Please, I'm on my knees' - Dammy Krane begs Davido for forgiveness