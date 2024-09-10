Protest isn't enough, send signals that we are ready to replace them - Seun Kuti

Kuti made his stance during a recent appearance on the Rubbin Minds show and argued that simply holding demonstrations is not enough to address the country’s problems.

He began, "I am going to paraphrase Martin Luther King, but he said something like, 'I would rather live in a warzone that is just than live in a peaceful place where there are no rights because there is nothing more peaceful than an unjust society'. They have accepted their fate and keep quiet so the oppressors can do what they like."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Up until 10 years ago, Nigerians were the most resilient people in the world, they said we were the happiest people in the world and nobody came to give us awards for it. Now that we want to start speaking up for the betterment of ourselves, we are being charged," the singer added.

Kuti criticised the current state of activism in Nigeria, emphasising the need for organised and systemic change rather than mere demonstrations.

He explained, "What I will tell Nigerians is that protest is not enough. I see protests as a child going to a loving parent complaining, 'Oh, mummy, I don't want to eat this,' because the daddy and mummy care. But these people don't care; that's why I don't preach protest only; I preach mass organisation because we the people must also organise ourselves for power."

Google

"It is not enough that we are protesting because we don't like what they do, we must also send signals that we are ready to replace them. Not with another version of themselves like we did before, PDP to APC but with new people, representatives from our side of the divide," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuti also criticized the current capitalist system and called for a shift towards a more socialist approach.

He stated, "It's not enough that people protest, it is the start of the dance. We need to mass mobilise into a socialist identity to realise this country from this capitalist nonsense we are experiencing."