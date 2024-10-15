RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Many of us only just learnt that Olamide has another child and that she’s a year old already!

There are numerous reasons why parents choose privacy for their children [Instagram/hallebailey]
Well, we are now in an age where social media is the “IT” thing and every little milestone, achievement or even embarrassing moment is shared with a click with millions of viewers.

These days, oversharing and overconsumption are the norm, and celebrities are opting to keep their children out of the online spotlight. Celebrities often choose not to post their children online for several reasons and this article explores the motivations behind this trend.

Here are reasons why celebrities don't post their children online:

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele kept her twin boys out of the spotlight for a long time until this picture was leaked exposed by her ex-husband's ex-wife
Many celebrities keep their children out of the spotlight so that they can have a somewhat normal life. A life where they can go about their day without being identified on the streets and potentially hounded by fans. In this regard, they go many years without posting their children to provide them with a sense of normalcy and a childhood free from the pressures of fame.

Everyone knows that people on social media can be very harsh with their words, and these days, even babies are not excluded from the name-calling by trolls. Because of the negative nature of many social media users, celebrities seek to protect their children by keeping them off the internet.

A very good example of this is gospel singer Mercy Chinwo who kept her baby boy off social media for a while, but when she unveiled him trolls asserted that the baby looked like Nathaniel Bassey [Naija News]
They want to protect their children’s privacy, allowing them to grow up away from the public eye and media scrutiny.

Keeping children off the internet can reduce the risk of stalking, harassment, or unwanted attention from fans and paparazzi.

They may worry about the long-term implications of their children’s digital footprint and the permanence of online content, which can affect their future.

Some celebrities are concerned about how their children could be exploited by the media or commercialised without their consent.

When singer-actress Halle Bailey was pregnant with Halo, she kept the pregnancy hidden until she gave birth. And even after, she kept his identity hidden from social media [Instagram/ Hallebailey]
They may want to foster a family dynamic that isn't influenced by public perception or social media.

Ultimately, it’s a personal choice based on their values, upbringing, and individual family dynamics.

So now that we know a few reasons why we haven’t seen our fave’s children, it may be easier for us to understand and accept their choices.

