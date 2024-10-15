Protecting Childhood: Why celebrities keep their kids off Social Media

Well, we are now in an age where social media is the “IT” thing and every little milestone, achievement or even embarrassing moment is shared with a click with millions of viewers.

These days, oversharing and overconsumption are the norm, and celebrities are opting to keep their children out of the online spotlight. Celebrities often choose not to post their children online for several reasons and this article explores the motivations behind this trend.

Here are reasons why celebrities don't post their children online:

Desire for Normalcy

Many celebrities keep their children out of the spotlight so that they can have a somewhat normal life. A life where they can go about their day without being identified on the streets and potentially hounded by fans. In this regard, they go many years without posting their children to provide them with a sense of normalcy and a childhood free from the pressures of fame.

Protection

Everyone knows that people on social media can be very harsh with their words, and these days, even babies are not excluded from the name-calling by trolls. Because of the negative nature of many social media users, celebrities seek to protect their children by keeping them off the internet.

Privacy Concerns

They want to protect their children’s privacy, allowing them to grow up away from the public eye and media scrutiny.

Safety Issues

Keeping children off the internet can reduce the risk of stalking, harassment, or unwanted attention from fans and paparazzi.

Digital Footprint

They may worry about the long-term implications of their children’s digital footprint and the permanence of online content, which can affect their future.

Media Exploitation

Some celebrities are concerned about how their children could be exploited by the media or commercialised without their consent.

Family Dynamics

They may want to foster a family dynamic that isn't influenced by public perception or social media.

Personal Choice

Ultimately, it’s a personal choice based on their values, upbringing, and individual family dynamics.