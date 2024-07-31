Prince William reportedly banned Meghan Markle from wearing Princess Diana's jewellery

This claim comes from Robert Jobson's soon-be-to-published book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen. According to the author, the Duke of Cambridge was concerned about Meghan's use of these significant pieces, which he felt should be handled with care due to their emotional and historical value.

The book alleges that in the tense days leading up to Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, Prince William sought assurances from Queen Elizabeth II that Meghan would not wear any of Diana's jewellery. This request was reportedly rooted in William's unease about the union and the potential for increased media scrutiny and controversy surrounding Meghan's association with the iconic pieces.

Business Insider USA

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle pens letter to Osun monarch for hospitality during Nigeria visit

Despite this alleged restriction, Meghan Markle has been seen wearing several of Diana's jewellery pieces. Notably, she donned Diana's aquamarine cocktail ring at her wedding reception, pairing it with a Stella McCartney dress. She has also worn other items, including a Cartier bracelet and butterfly earrings, indicating that she has had access to some of Diana's collection despite the reported ban​​.

The book's revelations add another layer to the already complex and strained relationships within the royal family. Since their departure from royal duties and subsequent move to the United States, Prince Harry and Meghan's relationship with Prince William and other family members has been publicly strained. The couple's explosive interviews, their Netflix documentary series, and Harry's memoir Spare have only deepened the rift, bringing private family matters into the public eye.

Business Insider USA

As these new details emerge, the public remains captivated by the intricate dynamics of the British royals. Whether these allegations will provoke a response from the royal family or remain part of the ongoing speculative discourse is yet to be seen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book will be released on August 6, 2024.