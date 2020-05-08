Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are staying at movie mogul, Tyler Perry's mansion in California.

The couple and their son, Archie are guests at the $18M mansion which is located in an exclusive gated community.

According to TMZ, the palatial home is insanely spacious with 8 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Report says the Harry and Meghan's newfound relationship with Perry is linked to their mutual friend, Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and Meghan moved to the United States of America a few months ago after a short time in Canada.

It was reported that the couple was living a secluded compound in Los Angeles, a community, Meghan is very familiar with.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.