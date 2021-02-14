Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second child together.

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the family broke the news on Sunday, February 14, 2021.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the spokesperson said.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman.

The news was shared months after Meghan revealed that she went through a painful miscarriage.

It would be recalled that in January 2020, Prince Harry and his wife, Markle shocked the world when they announced that they would be stepping back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple announced the shocking news via their official Instagram page on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

According to them, they would be stepping aside a d moving to North America.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in 2018 at a star-studded wedding held in England. They welcomed their first child, Archie back in 2019.