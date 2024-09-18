ADVERTISEMENT
Portable repents, tearfully begs for forgiveness over attack on Pastor

Nigerian street hop sensation Portable has had a change of heart after criticism followed his attack on a pastor.

In a clip that circulated online, Portable was recorded slapping the Pastor who was preaching close to the singer's bar in Sango Ota axis of Ogun state.

Portable's actions drew heavy criticism from different quarters, especially from Christian ministers who declared it an attack on the body of Christ.

In his effort to defend himself, the Street pop star said he wasn't aware that the gentleman he assaulted was a man of God. He further emphasised that if he was aware, he wouldn't have taken that course of action.

Portable has now taken his apology one step further by hosting what appears to be a ministration in his bar where he was visibly in tears as he asked for forgiveness from all Pastors for attacking one of them.

"Forgive me," Portable says in Yoruba in the video where he appears to be in an overwhelming spiritual state.

In the video, a gentleman who appears to be a Pastor also apologised on behalf of the viral musician whom he asked that Pastors see as their son.

The musician known for his news-making antics has had a year where he has been on the news for the wrong reasons and fans will be hoping he turns a new leaf after his teary apology.

Portable repents, tearfully begs for forgiveness over attack on Pastor

