ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

5 other times Portable has gotten into trouble with the law

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Despite his many encounters with the law, he’s only appeared in court once.

Times Portable has had a run-in with the law [Instagram/Portablebaeby]
Times Portable has had a run-in with the law [Instagram/Portablebaeby]

Recommended articles

Since his rise to fame with his 2021 hit song, Zazu, his name has never been far from news and social media headlines.

The singer was recently arrested for failing to pay the remaining ₦14 million debt he incurred after buying a ₦27million G-Wagon from a car dealer. But this is far from his first altercation with the law in his career.

Here are 5 other times Portable has gotten into trouble with the law:

ADVERTISEMENT

In March 2022, after his birthday, Portable was accused of stealing a tricycle (keke) and an iPhone. He was arrested by law enforcement, however, he was never arraigned or prosecuted.

This time, Portable's close call with the law came after he threatened to harm his fellow Headies award nominees if he lost the award. After his statement, the Headies threatened to report him to the police if he did not refrain from making such statements.

ADVERTISEMENT
The headies press release disqualifying Portable
The headies press release disqualifying Portable Pulse Nigeria

In July 2022, Portable went viral after announcing that he was one of the men who formed the notorious cultist group, One Million Boys in Lagos. The Police Force launched an official investigation into his statement.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

After this, Portable retracted his initial statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, Portable was arrested on the evening of Friday, March 31, after the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to him to honour a police invitation.

After his arrest, the police spokesman said the singer refused to honour not one, but five invitations by the police.

He was then brought before the court on a six-count charge of assault and stealing. He stood accused of assaulting a man named Osimusi Emmanuel but the singer denied all claims in court and was granted bail.

Portable in court [Premiumtimes]
Portable in court [Premiumtimes] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2024, Lagos socialite, Bobrisky, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for abusing the naira, arraigned and sentenced to six months in prison. After that, Portable took to Instagram Live to plead with the EFCC to forgive any videos of him spraying money online.

Bobrisky was arrested for spraying naira notes [EFCC]
Bobrisky was arrested for spraying naira notes [EFCC] Pulse Nigeria

He said, "I help a lot of people; after God na government, please forgive me if you have videos of me spraying money, no more spraying of money. My fans, if I no longer spray money, after God na government, no more spraying of money. If it’s about money, open bank accounts, and let’s make transfers.”

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Liz Benson makes Nollywood comeback in Mercy Johnson's new film

Liz Benson makes Nollywood comeback in Mercy Johnson's new film

5 other times Portable has gotten into trouble with the law

5 other times Portable has gotten into trouble with the law

Top African countries with the highest revenue from their music

Top African countries with the highest revenue from their music

Stella Damasus' daughter looks like her twin as she graduates from university

Stella Damasus' daughter looks like her twin as she graduates from university

Funke Akindele announces another upcoming film 'Finding Me'

Funke Akindele announces another upcoming film 'Finding Me'

Here are 4 ways to protect your brand like Veekee James

Here are 4 ways to protect your brand like Veekee James

20 years since 2Baba's 'Face 2 Face' redefined Nigerian mainstream pop music

20 years since 2Baba's 'Face 2 Face' redefined Nigerian mainstream pop music

Nollywood actress Ruby Akubueze wants to feature in a Marvel project

Nollywood actress Ruby Akubueze wants to feature in a Marvel project

GWR: Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

GWR: Ghana's 1-year-old Ace Liam is Guinness World Records' Youngest Male Artist

Pulse Sports

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O Kanayo says that it is Igbo culture to seek parental blessing after receiving the first salary [Instagram/Kanayo.o.kanayo]

Giving your first salary to your pastor is a waste of time - Kanayo O Kanayo

Davido expresses his anger over doctored image of him in lingerie

Davido slams American blog over photoshopped picture of him in lingerie

Kendrick , Cole and Sarkodie

Kendrick and J Cole are my competition, no one else - Sarkodie

Hilda Baci with her Guinness World Records certificate [Instagram/hildabaci]

Hilda Baci celebrating 1-year anniversary of her cookathon record for next 5 days