Since his rise to fame with his 2021 hit song, Zazu, his name has never been far from news and social media headlines.

The singer was recently arrested for failing to pay the remaining ₦14 million debt he incurred after buying a ₦27million G-Wagon from a car dealer. But this is far from his first altercation with the law in his career.

Here are 5 other times Portable has gotten into trouble with the law:

1. When he was accused of stealing a Keke and an iPhone

In March 2022, after his birthday, Portable was accused of stealing a tricycle (keke) and an iPhone. He was arrested by law enforcement, however, he was never arraigned or prosecuted.

2. When he threatened violence against fellow Headies nominees

This time, Portable's close call with the law came after he threatened to harm his fellow Headies award nominees if he lost the award. After his statement, the Headies threatened to report him to the police if he did not refrain from making such statements.

Pulse Nigeria

3. When he claimed to have founded One Million Boys gang

In July 2022, Portable went viral after announcing that he was one of the men who formed the notorious cultist group, One Million Boys in Lagos. The Police Force launched an official investigation into his statement.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society.”

After this, Portable retracted his initial statement.

4. When he was charged to court for assault

In 2023, Portable was arrested on the evening of Friday, March 31, after the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to him to honour a police invitation.

After his arrest, the police spokesman said the singer refused to honour not one, but five invitations by the police.

He was then brought before the court on a six-count charge of assault and stealing. He stood accused of assaulting a man named Osimusi Emmanuel but the singer denied all claims in court and was granted bail.

Pulse Nigeria

5. ⁠When he begged EFCC to forgive him for spraying money

In April 2024, Lagos socialite, Bobrisky, was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for abusing the naira, arraigned and sentenced to six months in prison. After that, Portable took to Instagram Live to plead with the EFCC to forgive any videos of him spraying money online.

Pulse Nigeria