Singer Portable opens up on slapping preacher

On September 16, 2024, Portable took to his Instagram account to address the backlash of the situation, stating that weeks before then, someone dressed as a pastor had attacked his sister.

Portable explained, "They want to set me up. He was not a man of God, and if he was a man of God, may God forgive me for slapping him. If I knew he was a real man of God, I won't have slapped him. The way he acted was why I slapped him, I'm a human being and I'm not perfect," he then apologised for his actions.

This comes after the singer received backlash across social media on September 9, 2024, for slapping a preacher. The act was captured during one of his Instagram live sessions while at his bar in the Sango area of Ogun State. During the live stream, Portable noticed an evangelist preaching in front of his bar and he then walked towards the man, confronted him, insulted and promptly slapped him for allegedly disturbing his customers inside the bar.

"Why are you doing this? Are you crazy? Why are you coming to disgrace me in my bar? Fuck you, bro," the singer asked in a rage before slapping the preacher.