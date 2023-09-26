ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Portable joins LuckyBet as brand ambassador, harmonising sports and entertainment

Pulse Mix

A music star, sports lover and man of the people, Portable takes centre stage as the new face of LuckyBet.

Portable takes center stage as the new face of LuckyBet.
Portable takes center stage as the new face of LuckyBet.

Recommended articles

This groundbreaking union brings together a multi-talented artist and a leading sports betting operator, promising a symphony of excitement for fans of both genres.

The worlds of music and sports betting collided in an epic partnership as LuckyBet unveiled Portable as its brand ambassador.
The worlds of music and sports betting collided in an epic partnership as LuckyBet unveiled Portable as its brand ambassador. Pulse Nigeria

Portable, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, will now bring his unique charisma and energy to the world of sports betting.

ADVERTISEMENT

While speaking, Nneka Nnaji, Marketing Manager for LuckyBet, stated that this collaboration bridges the gap between two dynamic forms of entertainment, setting the stage for an unprecedented fusion of music and sports enthusiasm.

During the official announcement, Portable expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Music and sports share a universal language, and I'm thrilled to be part of LuckyBet. Together, we'll create an unforgettable experience that resonates with fans of both worlds."

This groundbreaking union brings together a multi-talented artist and a leading sports betting operator, promising a symphony of excitement for fans of both genres.
This groundbreaking union brings together a multi-talented artist and a leading sports betting operator, promising a symphony of excitement for fans of both genres. Pulse Nigeria

Nnaji further said the choice of Portable as the ambassador for LuckyBet underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and entertainment within the sports betting industry. This collaboration goes beyond mere endorsement, representing a shared vision to elevate the sports betting experience through the power of music and entertainment.

When asked about what fans and sports betting enthusiasts should soon expect, Nnaji said, "Just like Portable who had a humble beginning but with determination has been able to make it to the top of the music and entertainment world, the Luckybet/Portable collaboration will bring to live the brand’s philosophy to empower the youth and make them live their dream to get lucky and be rich."

ADVERTISEMENT

She further added, "Our main purpose at Luckybet is to give back to the community through engagements targeted at the youth to provide required social services and employment, in all communities where we do business."

This collaboration goes beyond mere endorsement, representing a shared vision to elevate the sports betting experience through the power of music and entertainment.
This collaboration goes beyond mere endorsement, representing a shared vision to elevate the sports betting experience through the power of music and entertainment. Pulse Nigeria

Additionally, Nnaji revealed plans to host unique events and concerts that merge sports excitement with live music performances, promising an unforgettable spectacle for fans.

The buzz surrounding this extraordinary partnership is already reverberating through social media, with fans using the hashtag #LuckyBetiscoming #LuckyBet X Portable #GetLuckyGetRich to celebrate this fusion of music and sports betting.

This collaboration promises to take entertainment/sports betting to new heights, offering a dynamic and immersive experience for fans and punters alike.

ADVERTISEMENT
The world of sports betting and music is about to harmonise in a way that you won't want to miss.
The world of sports betting and music is about to harmonise in a way that you won't want to miss. Pulse Nigeria

As the curtain rises on this thrilling chapter in sports betting, stay tuned for updates on exclusive insights, and the sensational moments that Portable and LuckyBet have in store. The world of sports betting and music is about to harmonise in a way that you won't want to miss.

For more information and to follow the journey of Portable X LuckyBet, visit our website: www.luckybet.ng and follow us on social media:

Instagram: @luckybetng

Facebook: LuckyBet.NG

ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter: LuckybetNG

LuckyBet is a prominent name in the sports betting industry, known for providing excellent sports betting and gaming experience to delight their customers while contributing to the advancement of the communities in which they do business.

#FeaturebyLuckyBet

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Iyabo Ojo urges Nigerians to be patient for Mohbad's autopsy results

Ilebaye's ordeal forces others to limit alcohol intake on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye's ordeal forces others to limit alcohol intake on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Portable joins LuckyBet as brand ambassador, harmonising sports and entertainment

Portable joins LuckyBet as brand ambassador, harmonising sports and entertainment

Mohbad records 6 entries on top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Mohbad records 6 entries on top 10 of TurnTable Top 100

Portable pays homage to Mohbad in new single 'Alimi'

Portable pays homage to Mohbad in new single 'Alimi'

'A Weekend To Forget' opens with ₦9.7 million gross at Nigerian box office

'A Weekend To Forget' opens with ₦9.7 million gross at Nigerian box office

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

'The Black Book' is number 1 on Netflix in 12 countries

A lot of Nigerians are rapists and rape apologists - Comedian Princess

A lot of Nigerians are rapists and rape apologists - Comedian Princess

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

Pulse Sports

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Manchester United senior players beg Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Ukrainian club copy Nigeria’s Super Eagles jersey

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Victor Osimhen dodges fine for substitution bust up

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Mikel Obi: Super Eagles legend branded 'fine boy no pimple' in Dubai

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Give us Mourinho! Chelsea fans beg for 'Special One' after latest defeat

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Check out Cristiano Ronaldo’s amazing car collection reportedly worth over a staggering N20 BILLION

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

How Nigerians can vote for Osimhen to win FIFA Best Player Award ahead of Messi

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

I want to 'teach' after football - Lionel Messi opens up on retirement plan

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Regina Daniels wants everyone to know that her marriage to Ned Nwoko is going great. [Instagram/ReginaDaniels]

My marriage is sweeter than what you see online - Regina Daniels

Mohbad's body is on its way to the coroners to be autopsied

Police finally dig up Mohbad's body, autopsy to commence soon

In celebration of the remarkable Street-hop sensation Mohbad

Davido, Zlatan, Falz, others attend Mohbad’s candlelight procession in Lagos

Marlian records founder Naira Marley and his signee Mohbad [Instagram/NairaMarley] [Instagram/Mohbad]

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death