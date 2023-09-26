Portable joins LuckyBet as brand ambassador, harmonising sports and entertainment

This groundbreaking union brings together a multi-talented artist and a leading sports betting operator, promising a symphony of excitement for fans of both genres.

Portable, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence, will now bring his unique charisma and energy to the world of sports betting.

While speaking, Nneka Nnaji, Marketing Manager for LuckyBet, stated that this collaboration bridges the gap between two dynamic forms of entertainment, setting the stage for an unprecedented fusion of music and sports enthusiasm.

During the official announcement, Portable expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Music and sports share a universal language, and I'm thrilled to be part of LuckyBet. Together, we'll create an unforgettable experience that resonates with fans of both worlds."

Nnaji further said the choice of Portable as the ambassador for LuckyBet underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and entertainment within the sports betting industry. This collaboration goes beyond mere endorsement, representing a shared vision to elevate the sports betting experience through the power of music and entertainment.

When asked about what fans and sports betting enthusiasts should soon expect, Nnaji said, "Just like Portable who had a humble beginning but with determination has been able to make it to the top of the music and entertainment world, the Luckybet/Portable collaboration will bring to live the brand’s philosophy to empower the youth and make them live their dream to get lucky and be rich."

She further added, "Our main purpose at Luckybet is to give back to the community through engagements targeted at the youth to provide required social services and employment, in all communities where we do business."

Additionally, Nnaji revealed plans to host unique events and concerts that merge sports excitement with live music performances, promising an unforgettable spectacle for fans.

The buzz surrounding this extraordinary partnership is already reverberating through social media, with fans using the hashtag #LuckyBetiscoming #LuckyBet X Portable #GetLuckyGetRich to celebrate this fusion of music and sports betting.

This collaboration promises to take entertainment/sports betting to new heights, offering a dynamic and immersive experience for fans and punters alike.

As the curtain rises on this thrilling chapter in sports betting, stay tuned for updates on exclusive insights, and the sensational moments that Portable and LuckyBet have in store. The world of sports betting and music is about to harmonise in a way that you won't want to miss.

About LuckyBet

