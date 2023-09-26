Popular Nollywood actor Pa Yemi 'Suara' Adeyemi has passed away

According to the Guardian Life, the news was announced by his son Adetoun Adeyemi on Monday, September 25, 2023, in an official statement.

The statement revealed that the actor passed away on Sunday 24,2023, however, the circumstances around his passing were not disclosed. The family requested privacy in their period of grief, adding that the funeral arrangements would be shared in due time.

The statement read, “It is with heavy hearts and profound submission to God that we announce the departure of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Oluyemi Lawrence Adeyemi (Suara), who peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 24th, 2023. We take solace in the knowledge that he now rests in peace. During this grieving period, we kindly ask for privacy. Further details about the funeral arrangements will be shared soon.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

The actor was called 'Saura' after he starred in the popular Super Story series, Oh Father! Oh Daughter! where he played a polygamist with popular actresses Bukky Wright and Sola Shobowale as his first and second wives respectively.

Unfortunately, Saura is not the only legend that passed away in 2023. In July 2023, Nollywood lost veteran Cynthia Okereke who was just 63 at the time of her death. The legendary Pa Akintola Williams, Nigeria's first chartered accountant, also died this year. He passed away on September 11, 2023, at age 104, the nation was thrown into mourning of the icon but sought solace in his life that was long and well lived.