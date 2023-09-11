ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's first chartered accountant, Pa Akintola Williams passes away at 104

Bayo Wahab

Pa Akintola celebrated his 104th birthday on August 9, 2023.

The accounting icon passed away at the age of 104 years old.

Details later…

Bayo Wahab

