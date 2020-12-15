Actor Doyin Hassan, who is well known for his role in the popular gospel movies by Mount Zion, has lost his wife of 10-years Bolanle to the cold hands of death.

Bolanle who is an evangelist, Pulse learnt died on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the age of 57

The cause of death has not been made public, and the late Bolanle will be buried on Friday, December 18.

Hassan and his wife met at Mount Zion Drama Ministries where the actor played in several roles. Bolanle also acted in several Christian movies, especially in Mount Zion movies.

Hassan was also an Associate Professor at the Lagos State University (LASU) before he relocated to Canada with his family.

Aside from his numerous roles in gospel flicks, Hassan also acted in Nigerian Classic films like Died Wretched (1998), Arrows of God (1998), Sango (1999), Saworoide (1999), Agogo-Eewo (2003), Campus Queen (2003), Arewa (2003), Widows the Mourning After by Jimi Odumosu in 2003, among many others.

Doyin has also written and directed films like Strife of Tongues (2012), Hedge of Protection (2013); Divided Kingdom (2013); The Hurdle (2014); and The United Church.