Popular content creator Kie Kie welcomes first child

The 32-year-old actress, comedian and influencer took to Instagram to share a picture of her baby named Oluwashonaolami Ilori, with a clip from the Cocomelon children's cartoon.

Captioning the post, the excited first-time mother wrote: "Look who's here! Our baby! NOLA. E ILORI."

The post was immediately followed by congratulatory messages from fellow celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Kemi Adetiba, Broda Shaggi, Lasisi Elenu, and Bimbo Ademoye in the comment section.

The social media influencer shared the news of her pregnancy via her Instagram page on Tuesday, September 20, 2021.

Sharing the good news, she wrote: "Look who’s going to be a mummy. Me wey never fall dann inside rain before! One small drizzle bayi! I fell pregnant Danu Danu!"

In the three-minute music video featuring The Akinpelu Sisters, the skit maker revealed her bump with a song dedicated to her unborn baby.