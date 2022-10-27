RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Kie Kie’s preggy slay is on another level

Temi Iwalaiye

Kie Kie schools us on how to slay while pregnant.

Kie Kie's preggy slay [Instagram]
Kie Kie's preggy slay [Instagram]

For many reasons, many moms love to hide their pregnancy and miss out on the chance to show us some pregnancy to show us gorgeous pregnancy fits and styling.

That’s why we are so happy that actress, comedian and influencer Kie Kie is showing off her pregnancy bumps in stylish ways.

Kie Kie keeps it comfortable in slacks, beautiful sneakers and a crop top. Maximizing comfort and style and ditching ugly-looking maternity gowns.

Wide-leg pants and a backwards-worn shirt are always a killer combination. Peep the elastic band on the trouser, the entire outfit is optimized for comfort, and we love to see it.

A white pinafore is also an excellent way to be pregnant and chic.

Finally, we love her use of white and neutral colors, rounds off the look perfectly.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

