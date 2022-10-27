For many reasons, many moms love to hide their pregnancy and miss out on the chance to show us some pregnancy to show us gorgeous pregnancy fits and styling.
Kie Kie’s preggy slay is on another level
Kie Kie schools us on how to slay while pregnant.
Read Also
That’s why we are so happy that actress, comedian and influencer Kie Kie is showing off her pregnancy bumps in stylish ways.
Kie Kie keeps it comfortable in slacks, beautiful sneakers and a crop top. Maximizing comfort and style and ditching ugly-looking maternity gowns.
Wide-leg pants and a backwards-worn shirt are always a killer combination. Peep the elastic band on the trouser, the entire outfit is optimized for comfort, and we love to see it.
A white pinafore is also an excellent way to be pregnant and chic.
Finally, we love her use of white and neutral colors, rounds off the look perfectly.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng