Police operatives in Lagos have sealed the two venues, where the birthday party for Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky was slated to hold.

Bobrisky, who turned 28 on Saturday had scheduled the celebration of his birthday for two locations in Lagos, with one to hold on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Pearls Gardens in Lekki Phase 1, while the second one would hold the following day at Paradise Boat Club, Victoria Island.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana said the police acted on intelligence to seal the venues.

He said, “The operation is currently ongoing. It is true that we have sealed up the venue of the party based on some intelligence.

“Considering the pedigree of the celebrant, the event may likely cause a breach of public peace and it is expected that no immoral display should be allowed.

“To augment security at each of the venues, ACPOL Area ‘A’ Lion Building/SUPOL Victoria Island mobilise 50 men to provide security at Club DNA, No 76 Adetokunbo Ademola Street, opposite Eko Hotel and Suite, Victoria Island and Paradise Boat Club, plot 8, Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island.”

According to TheCable, Lagos Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu has directed that patrol vehicles and over 100 personnel be deployed to the venues to ensure that no immoral act takes place in the premises.