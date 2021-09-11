Police reportedly bars OAP Nedu's ex-wife Uzor from tackling him on social media

It would be recalled that Ohiri was invited by the police following a petition by her husband.

In a letter of invitation with reference letter CR:3000/LSX/D10/Vol.3/71 which was signed by Fayoade Adegoke, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, the comedian’s ex-wife was asked to see CSP Margaret Ighodalo.

According to Punch, on getting to the SCID on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Ohiri’s photographs were taken by the Police and she was grilled for six hours before being granted administrative bail and asked to return the next day.

On Thursday, on her return, she was warned against making comments about Nedu on social media and was also made to return to the SCID on Friday.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Ohiri called out the OAP over domestic violence.

In his response, the OAP accused Ohiri of infidelity.

Nedu and Uzor got married in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.