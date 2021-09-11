RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Police reportedly bars OAP Nedu's ex-wife Uzor from tackling him on social media

Odion Okonofua

Uzor's family members claim she's being intimidated by the police because of her ex-husband's influence.

OAP Nedu and his estranged wife Uzor Ohiri [NairaLand]

There are reports that the Nigeria Police Force has barred Uzor Ohiri, the ex-wife of OAP Nedu from tackling him on social media.

It would be recalled that Ohiri was invited by the police following a petition by her husband.

In a letter of invitation with reference letter CR:3000/LSX/D10/Vol.3/71 which was signed by Fayoade Adegoke, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, the comedian’s ex-wife was asked to see CSP Margaret Ighodalo.

OAP Nedu and his estranged wife Uzor Ohiri [NairaLand] Pulse Nigeria

According to Punch, on getting to the SCID on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, Ohiri’s photographs were taken by the Police and she was grilled for six hours before being granted administrative bail and asked to return the next day.

On Thursday, on her return, she was warned against making comments about Nedu on social media and was also made to return to the SCID on Friday.

Uzor says Nedu assaulted her weeks after she gave birth. Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Ohiri called out the OAP over domestic violence.

In his response, the OAP accused Ohiri of infidelity.

Nedu and Uzor got married in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.

The estranged couple have three kids together.

