Police invite OAP Nedu’s ex-wife Uzoamaka Ohiri

According to Punch, policemen attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, visited her home in the Ajah area of Lagos State on Tuesday evening, but she was not at home.

They subsequently told the security guard to inform her to report at the SCID on Thursday.

A member of her legal team also confirmed the police invitation.

It is not clear why the law enforcement agency wants the mother of three at their office.

However, it may be connected to the messy social media drama between herself and the OAP.

Pulse Nigeria

It would be recalled that on Saturday, September 4, 2021, Ohiri called out the OAP over domestic violence.

In his response, the OAP accused Ohiri of infidelity.

Nedu and Uzor got married in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.