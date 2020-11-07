The Nigeria Police Force is set to probe Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau over her now-famous photos where she wore a backless dress.

Addressing a petition written by one Mallam Lawal Gusau, The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, to investigate the actress.

“I am to convey the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you treat proactively with a view to ensuring that the development does not result in any act that could threaten public peace and security. The Inspector-General of Police further directs that you furnish him with updates accordingly," part of the IGP's letter read.

Rahama Sadua's recent photos on social media has sent tongues wagging [Instagram/RahamaSadua]

This is coming days after the actress came under severe backlash on Twitter from the Northern part of the country over her photos.

According to the 'Arewa Twitter' extraction of the social media platform, the photos were indecent, provocative, and against their religion.

While reacting to the backlash, the actress who is currently under suspension by the northern movie industry, stated that she was not a party to the tweets that were perceived as blasphemous.