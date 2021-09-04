OAP Nedu's estranged wife accuses him of domestic violence

Uzor Ohiri took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 4, 2021, where she accused the OAP of assaulting her a few weeks after she had a caesarean operation.

"Seems like a very good time to call all useless men out. I’m tired. Let’s take care of the girls, leave my son out of this," she wrote.

"Do you remember when you beat me up while your mother held my new-born a few weeks after I had cesarean operation?"

"I still wonder how Wazobiafmlagos allows you to host a marriage show when you’re one out of the many men that beat their spouses to stupor."

Nedu and Uzor got married in 2013 but their marriage crashed in 2018.