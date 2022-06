In a statement released by the spokesman of the Ogun State police command, the singer's actions won't be condoned.

Pulse Nigeria

"Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric but unbecoming of somebody who is supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated," part of the statement read.

"In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered."

"The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model."

The singer recently welcomed a child with his baby mama.

Portable is a Nigerian artist who rose to fame after getting Olamide and dancer Poco Lee to feature in the now-famous hit single 'Zazu Zeh.'

Unarguably one of the most controversial musicians of his time, the 28-year-old Ogun State indigene has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.