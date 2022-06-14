Singer Portable welcomes 2nd child with partner

"Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi😁🙏 Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy ZAZUU Son @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi Iya baby😁," he wrote.

Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse.

Several celebrities and well-wishers have already taken to the comments section the photos where they congratulated him on the arrival of his second child.

"Congratulations Odogwu Ambassador🙌❤️❤️," billionaire and socialite Obi Cubana wrote.

"Bless God for safe delivery, congrats brother," DJ Neptune also wrote.

Portable is a Nigerian artist who rose to fame after getting Olamide and dancer Poco Lee to feature in the now-famous hit single 'Zazu Zeh.'

Pulse Nigeria

Unarguably one of the most controversial musicians of his time, the 28-year-old Ogun State indigene has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.