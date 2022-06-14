Singer Portable welcomes 2nd child with partner

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has welcomed his second child with his partner, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi Ewatomi.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, where he announced the big news.
The music star took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, where he announced the big news.
"Aliamdlulilai…izza bouncing baby boi😁🙏 Opeyemi Ølüwa Mi Eazy ZAZUU Son @omobewaji_oluwaferanmi_ewatomi Iya baby😁," he wrote.
Congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby from all of us at Pulse.
Several celebrities and well-wishers have already taken to the comments section the photos where they congratulated him on the arrival of his second child.
"Congratulations Odogwu Ambassador🙌❤️❤️," billionaire and socialite Obi Cubana wrote.
"Bless God for safe delivery, congrats brother," DJ Neptune also wrote.
Portable is a Nigerian artist who rose to fame after getting Olamide and dancer Poco Lee to feature in the now-famous hit single 'Zazu Zeh.'
Unarguably one of the most controversial musicians of his time, the 28-year-old Ogun State indigene has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.
From fighting with show promoters, and cursing on social media to crashing his cars on several occasions, it's been jumping from frying pan to fire for the singer.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng