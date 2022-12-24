ADVERTISEMENT
Phyna complains about the fakeness in her newly-found social status

Babatunde Lawal

Phyna became a widely known figure when she won the 7th edition of BBNaija.

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor
Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

The winner of Big Brother Naija's season 7 show, Phyna, has made comments about the level of fakeness in the entertainment industry.

The reality TV star, who made her way onto the celebrity scene after her big win at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija season 7 show, made her comments via Snapchat.

She claimed that many people live false lifestyles in an effort to pretend to be wealthy and glamorous. She declared that she would not participate in such deception.

In her words: "Wahala ooo. fake life plenty for this phase of life wey I newly join so. God nor go let me put hand for wetin pass me in the name person dy hottttt or I wan belong [sic]."

Phyna Snapchat [Reality TVing]
Phyna Snapchat [Reality TVing] Pulse Nigeria

Recently, Phyna bagged a deal with a luxury skincare brand. Also, she joined the growing list of BBNaija alumnus political appointees with a new appointment in Edo State. Along with her new role, she also got a new name from the Esama of Benin. The monarch described her as "Olokunameh," which means "the goddess of wealth."

Babatunde Lawal
