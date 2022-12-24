Phyna complains about the fakeness in her newly-found social status

The reality TV star, who made her way onto the celebrity scene after her big win at the recently concluded Big Brother Naija season 7 show, made her comments via Snapchat.

She claimed that many people live false lifestyles in an effort to pretend to be wealthy and glamorous. She declared that she would not participate in such deception.

In her words: "Wahala ooo. fake life plenty for this phase of life wey I newly join so. God nor go let me put hand for wetin pass me in the name person dy hottttt or I wan belong [sic]."

Pulse Nigeria